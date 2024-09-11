Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued September 11 at 3:48PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
New
Published 3:48 PM

At 347 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles northeast of Penrose, or 22 miles northwest of Pueblo, moving
east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, brief heavy rain and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Fountain, Pinon, and Pueblo West.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content