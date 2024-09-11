Special Weather Statement issued September 11 at 3:48PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 347 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northeast of Penrose, or 22 miles northwest of Pueblo, moving

east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, brief heavy rain and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fountain, Pinon, and Pueblo West.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.