Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 6:40PM MDT until September 7 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 640 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Carson, or

near Colorado Springs, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Stratmoor,

Security, and Security-Widefield.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.