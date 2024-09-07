Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 6:40PM MDT until September 7 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 6:40 PM

At 640 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Carson, or
near Colorado Springs, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Stratmoor,
Security, and Security-Widefield.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content