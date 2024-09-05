Special Weather Statement issued September 5 at 7:38AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 738 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pueblo West, or 14 miles northwest of Pueblo, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Northern Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Pueblo West, and Pinon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.