Special Weather Statement issued September 5 at 12:30AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1230 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Sprucewood to near Devil’s Head to near
Lake George. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Northern Colorado Springs, Woodland Park, Monument, Air Force
Academy, Manitou Springs, Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek, Green Mountain
Falls, Victor, Pikes Peak, Black Forest, Crystola, Divide, Chipita
Park, Florissant, Gleneagle, and Cascade.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.