Special Weather Statement issued September 5 at 1:13AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 112 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Green Mountain Falls, or 12 miles northwest of Colorado Springs,

moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Fountain, Woodland Park, Monument, Air Force

Academy, Manitou Springs, Palmer Lake, Green Mountain Falls, Pikes

Peak, Black Forest, Crystola, Peyton, Security, Falcon, Divide,

Stratmoor, Chipita Park, Gleneagle, Fort Carson, and Cimarron Hills.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.