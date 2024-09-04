Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 4 at 5:41PM MDT until September 4 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 541 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Salt Creek, or

8 miles south of Pueblo, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Pueblo, Avondale, Salt Creek, and Blende.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning.

Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK

SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.