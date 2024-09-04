Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 4 at 5:39PM MDT until September 4 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern El Paso County in east central Colorado…
Northeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 630 PM MDT.
* At 539 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of
Hanover, or 15 miles northeast of Pueblo Airport, moving east at 20
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Northeastern Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Boone, Hanover, and Pueblo
Depot.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning.
Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK
SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from
windows.