Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 4 at 5:39PM MDT until September 4 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

Northeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 630 PM MDT.

* At 539 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of

Hanover, or 15 miles northeast of Pueblo Airport, moving east at 20

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Northeastern Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Boone, Hanover, and Pueblo

Depot.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning.

Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK

SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.