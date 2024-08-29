Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 6:23PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 623 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Yoder to near Truckton to near Hanover.

Movement was east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Truckton, Yoder, and Rush.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.