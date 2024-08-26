Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 4:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 13 miles south of Higbee to 9 miles east of

Branson. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. Locally

heavy rain is also occurring with these storms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Kim.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.