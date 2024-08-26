Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 4:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 4:33 PM

At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles southwest of Towner, or 24 miles west of Tribune, moving
northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Intense rainfall, gusty winds could knock down tree limbs
and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to
vegetation is possible. Localized flooding in small towns
and dirt roads is becoming likely. 1 to 2 inches of rain
has fallen in this area since 330 pm.

Locations impacted include…
Sheridan Lake, Chivington, Brandon, and Towner.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content