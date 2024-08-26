Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 4:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southwest of Towner, or 24 miles west of Tribune, moving

northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Intense rainfall, gusty winds could knock down tree limbs

and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to

vegetation is possible. Localized flooding in small towns

and dirt roads is becoming likely. 1 to 2 inches of rain

has fallen in this area since 330 pm.

Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake, Chivington, Brandon, and Towner.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.