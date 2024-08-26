Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 4:19PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles southeast of Lamar, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Holly, Granada, Hartman, and Bristol.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.