Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 4:19PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southeast of Lamar, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Holly, Granada, Hartman, and Bristol.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.