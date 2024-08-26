Flash Flood Warning issued August 26 at 4:40PM MDT until August 26 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Eastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 745 PM MDT.

* At 440 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.7 to 1.5 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sheridan Lake and Towner.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.