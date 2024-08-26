Skip to Content
Flash Flood Warning issued August 26 at 4:40PM MDT until August 26 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
Eastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 745 PM MDT.

* At 440 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.7 to 1.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Sheridan Lake and Towner.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service

