Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 5:17PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 517 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near Crowley, or 26 miles northwest of La Junta,

moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Swink,

Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, and Crowley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.