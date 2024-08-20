Special Weather Statement issued August 20 at 4:24PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 424 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
San Luis Lake, or 19 miles northeast of Alamosa, moving east at 20
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
San Luis Lake, Great Sand Dunes, and Blanca Peak.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.