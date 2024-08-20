Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 20 at 7:44PM MDT until August 20 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 744 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northeast

of Pueblo Depot, or 23 miles northeast of Pueblo Airport, moving

southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Hanover and Pueblo Depot.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.