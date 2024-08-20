Flash Flood Warning issued August 20 at 6:36PM MDT until August 20 at 9:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
North Central El Paso County in east central Colorado…
* Until 945 PM MDT.
* At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1
hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Peyton.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.