Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 8:24PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 824 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles west of Arlington, or 21 miles north of La Junta, moving east
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Ordway, Sugar City, Cheraw, Blue Lake, and Arlington.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.