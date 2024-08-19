Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 8:24PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 824 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Arlington, or 21 miles north of La Junta, moving east

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Ordway, Sugar City, Cheraw, Blue Lake, and Arlington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.