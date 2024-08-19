Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 3:37PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 337 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles south of Salt Creek, or 14 miles south of Pueblo, moving

northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pueblo

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.