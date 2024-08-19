Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 3:37PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 337 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles south of Salt Creek, or 14 miles south of Pueblo, moving
northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pueblo
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.