Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 3:34PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles southwest of Westcreek, or 26 miles northwest of Colorado
Springs, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Woodland Park, Palmer Lake, and Florissant.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.