Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 4:13PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 413 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles south of Ellicott, or 26 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving
east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Truckton, Yoder, and Rush.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.