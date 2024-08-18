Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 2:38PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Trinidad, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Trinidad, Starkville, and Hoehne.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.