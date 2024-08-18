Heat Advisory issued August 18 at 3:40AM MDT until August 18 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Hot temperatures from 91 to 100 degrees are expected
* WHERE…El Paso, and Pueblo.
* WHEN…From noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thunderstorms are expected to develop over
the Pikes Peak region by early to mid afternoon. These storms will
eventually send out an outflow boundary which will bring cooler
air to El Paso county by mid to late afternoon. This boundary will
push across the Pueblo county region by late afternoon or early
evening.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.