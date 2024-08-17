Heat Advisory issued August 17 at 9:21PM MDT until August 18 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Hot temperatures from 93 to 100 degrees are expected
* WHERE…El Paso and Pueblo Counties.
* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.