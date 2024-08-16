Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 5:40PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of
Trinchera to Branson. Movement was east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Branson.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.