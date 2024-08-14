Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 8:17PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 816 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles west of Arlington, or 27 miles north of La Junta, moving east

at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Haswell, Blue Lake, and Arlington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.