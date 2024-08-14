Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 14 at 8:35PM MDT until August 14 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 835 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arlington, or

24 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Blue Lake, Arlington, and John Martin Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.