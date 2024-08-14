Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 14 at 8:35PM MDT until August 14 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 8:35 PM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…
Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…
Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 835 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arlington, or
24 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Blue Lake, Arlington, and John Martin Reservoir.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content