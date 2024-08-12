Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 6:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 627 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Crowley, or 24 miles northwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 25
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Ordway, Sugar City, and Crowley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.