Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 615 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Two Buttes Reservoir, or 15 miles north of Springfield, moving east

at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Two Buttes Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.