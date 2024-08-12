Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 5:48PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 547 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles northwest of Timpas, or 20 miles west of La Junta, moving east
at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Rocky Ford, Swink, Manzanola, and Timpas.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.