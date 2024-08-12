Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 12 at 6:22PM MDT until August 12 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 622 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast
of Kim, or 33 miles west of Springfield, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Kim.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.