Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 12 at 5:42PM MDT until August 12 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 542 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles north of

Pritchett, or 19 miles northwest of Springfield, moving east at 15

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northwestern Baca and southeastern Bent Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.