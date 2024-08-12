Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 12 at 3:40PM MDT until August 12 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 340 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles south of

Higbee, or 29 miles south of North La Junta, moving northeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

east central Las Animas County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.