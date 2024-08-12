Flash Flood Warning issued August 12 at 7:45PM MDT until August 12 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 745 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain in western Baca Counties along and north of highway 160.
Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen across eastern Las Animas
and western Baca Counties. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5
inches are possible across western Baca county. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Kim.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
O U Creek, Tecolate Creek, Saltillo Creek, South Fork Sand Arroyo,
Dinner Branch, Two Butte Creek, Pintada Creek, Plum Creek, Poitrey
Creek, Lone Rock Draw, East Carrizo Creek, Smith Canyon, Dugout
Creek, Muddy Creek, Mustang Creek, Dry Creek, Bear Creek, Sand
Arroyo Creek and Little Mustang Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.