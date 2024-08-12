Flash Flood Warning issued August 12 at 5:49PM MDT until August 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 549 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain over the open country northeast Las Animas and southern Bent

counties. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected

rainfall rate is 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to

1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Northwestern Baca, Southwestern Bent,

Northeastern Las Animas and Southeastern Otero Counties

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Caddoa Creek, Salt Arroyo, Shawawa Creek, Barnhart Canyon,

Purgatoire River, Two Butte Creek, West Mud Creek, Stevens Draw,

Rule Creek, Antelope Creek, Mud Creek, Lew Smith Creek, Smith

Canyon, Shelton Creek, Harbordale Arroyo, East Canyon, Muddy

Creek, Little Angry Creek and Dry Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.