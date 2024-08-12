Skip to Content
Flash Flood Warning issued August 12 at 5:26PM MDT until August 12 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 5:26 PM

At 526 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain in West Central Bent county south of Highway 50. Between 1 and
3 inches of rain have fallen. Flooding impacts will continue, but no
additional rainfall is expected. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Open country to the south and southwest of Las Animas.

This includes the following streams and drainages…
Robinson Arroyo, Purgatoire River, Arkansas River, Adobe Creek,
Horse Creek, Rule Creek, Vandiver Arroyo and Tarbox Arroyo.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service

