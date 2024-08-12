Flash Flood Warning issued August 12 at 4:49PM MDT until August 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

Southwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 800 PM MDT.

* At 449 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the open country of northeast Las Animas and

southern Bent Counties. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 inches in 1 hour.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Northwestern Baca, Southwestern Bent,

Northeastern Las Animas and Southeastern Otero Counties

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Caddoa Creek, Salt Arroyo, Shawawa Creek, Barnhart Canyon,

Purgatoire River, Two Butte Creek, West Mud Creek, Stevens Draw,

Rule Creek, Antelope Creek, Mud Creek, Lew Smith Creek, Smith

Canyon, Shelton Creek, Harbordale Arroyo, East Canyon, Muddy

Creek, Little Angry Creek and Dry Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.