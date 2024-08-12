Flash Flood Warning issued August 12 at 4:39PM MDT until August 12 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 745 PM MDT.

* At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in West Central Bent county south of Highway 50.

Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected

rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall

amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Las Animas, and open country south and southwest of Las Animas.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Robinson Arroyo, Purgatoire River, Arkansas River, Adobe Creek,

Horse Creek, Rule Creek, Vandiver Arroyo and Tarbox Arroyo.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.