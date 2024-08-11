Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 10:12PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1012 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Wiley, or 8 miles northwest of Lamar, moving southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Lamar, Wiley, and McClave.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.