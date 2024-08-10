Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 5:38PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southeast of Greenhorn Mountain, or 36 miles southwest of

Pueblo, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Huerfano and southwestern Pueblo Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.