Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 5:38PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles southeast of Greenhorn Mountain, or 36 miles southwest of
Pueblo, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Huerfano and southwestern Pueblo Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.