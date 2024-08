There are currently areas of dense fog over eastern portions of El Paso County, and there could be areas of dense fog developing within the vicinity of Colorado Springs, Fountain, Air Force Academy, and Monument by later this evening. Use extreme caution if driving in these areas as visibilities will be significantly reduced at times.

