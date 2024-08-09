Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 3:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 333 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles southwest of Kim, or 36 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving
east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Kim.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.