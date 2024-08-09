Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 3:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 333 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Kim, or 36 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving

east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Kim.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.