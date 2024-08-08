Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 3:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 331 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a cluster of strong
thunderstorms over San Luis Lake producing gusty winds and blowing
dust, 5 to 15 miles northeast of Alamosa.
These storms were nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and areas of blowing dust.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Hooper, Great Sand Dunes, Mosca, and San Luis Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

