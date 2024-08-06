Flash Flood Warning issued August 6 at 6:29PM MDT until August 6 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 629 PM MDT, Doppler radar has showed that only light showers were

occurring over the warned area. However, high water will still be

possible in stream feeding into the Arkansas River west of Canon

City. Although off and on showers may occur during the rest of the

evening, the chances for additional heavy rain have decreased.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Royal Gorge, Texas Creek and Canon City.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.