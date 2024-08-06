Flash Flood Warning issued August 6 at 5:24PM MDT until August 6 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Fremont County in central Colorado…

* Until 830 PM MDT.

* At 524 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. This

heavy rain is occurring along Highway 50 in the greater Royal

Gorge area. Be alert for large rocks on the highway.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Royal Gorge, Texas Creek and Canon City.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.