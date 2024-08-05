Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 4:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
producing very heavy rain over Air Force Academy, or 10 miles north
of Colorado Springs, moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. Locally very
heavy rain was also occurring with this storm.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Northwestern Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy, Palmer
Lake, and Gleneagle.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.