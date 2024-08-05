Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 4:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

producing very heavy rain over Air Force Academy, or 10 miles north

of Colorado Springs, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. Locally very

heavy rain was also occurring with this storm.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Northwestern Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy, Palmer

Lake, and Gleneagle.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.