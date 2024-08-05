Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 12:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Stonewall, or 22 miles west of Trinidad, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Segundo, Boncarbo, and Weston.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.