Skip to Content
Alerts

Flash Flood Warning issued August 5 at 8:24PM MDT until August 5 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 8:24 PM

At 824 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated steady rain was falling over
the warned area. A large area of steady rain over Fremont county was
moving toward southern Colorado Springs, and it is likely that
steady rain will continue over the warned area through at least
through 9 pm. It is possible that additional heavy rain could
redevelop over the warned area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs,
Security-Widefield, Security, Fort Carson, Stratmoor, Peterson
Space Force Base and Cimarron Hills.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content