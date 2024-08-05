Flash Flood Warning issued August 5 at 8:24PM MDT until August 5 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 824 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated steady rain was falling over
the warned area. A large area of steady rain over Fremont county was
moving toward southern Colorado Springs, and it is likely that
steady rain will continue over the warned area through at least
through 9 pm. It is possible that additional heavy rain could
redevelop over the warned area.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs,
Security-Widefield, Security, Fort Carson, Stratmoor, Peterson
Space Force Base and Cimarron Hills.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.