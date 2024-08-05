Flash Flood Warning issued August 5 at 8:24PM MDT until August 5 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 824 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated steady rain was falling over

the warned area. A large area of steady rain over Fremont county was

moving toward southern Colorado Springs, and it is likely that

steady rain will continue over the warned area through at least

through 9 pm. It is possible that additional heavy rain could

redevelop over the warned area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs,

Security-Widefield, Security, Fort Carson, Stratmoor, Peterson

Space Force Base and Cimarron Hills.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.