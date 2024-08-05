Flash Flood Warning issued August 5 at 7:28PM MDT until August 5 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
FFWPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…
* Until 1030 PM MDT.
* At 728 PM MDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour.
Flash flooding is already occurring. Flooding was reported in the
Platte and Powers area and along Marksheffel boulevard. street
flooding was also reported in the Security and Widefield area
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Public reported.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs,
Security-Widefield, Security, Fort Carson, Stratmoor, Peterson
Space Force Base and Cimarron Hills.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.