Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 5:37PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Spanish Peaks, or 29 miles northwest of Trinidad, moving southeast at
20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
La Veta, Aguilar, Gulnare, Spanish Peaks, and Cuchara Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.