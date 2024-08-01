Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 5:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 533 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles southeast of Kim, or 35 miles southwest of Springfield, moving

northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Baca

and eastern Las Animas Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.