Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 5:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 533 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles southeast of Kim, or 35 miles southwest of Springfield, moving
northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Baca
and eastern Las Animas Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.